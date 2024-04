Operating hardware in 310 cities in 120 countries means that hardware can break anywhere and anytime. Detecting and managing server failure at scale requires automation. Here's how we automated ...

Growing pains were inevitable given the sheer pace of Cloudflare’s growth. Processes around server provisioning, maintenance windows, repairs, and diagnostics reporting were reaching their limits ...

To help our team continue to innovate efficiently, our MLOps effort has collaborated with Cloudflare’s data scientists to implement the following best practices ...

Cloudflare Gen 12 Compute servers are moving to 2U1N form factor to optimize the thermal design to accommodate both high-power CPUs (>350W) and GPUs effectively while maintaining performance and reliability ...

The DC-SCM (Datacenter-ready Secure Control Module) decouples server management from the server motherboard. It provides flexibility to implement multiple server management and security solutions with the same server motherboard design ...

