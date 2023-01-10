One-click data security for your internal and SaaS applications
01/11/2023
Protect sensitive data on any Access app for any user on any device....Continue reading »
01/11/2023
Protect sensitive data on any Access app for any user on any device....Continue reading »
01/10/2023
Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention now offers the ability to create custom detections....
09/20/2022
Data Loss Prevention is now available for Cloudflare contract customers, giving customers more options to protect their sensitive data...
03/24/2021
Today, we’re excited to announce that your team can use Cloudflare’s network to build Zero Trust controls over the data in your enterprise - wherever it lives and however it moves....
03/24/2021
The increased use of cloud-based SaaS providers to store and access sensitive data introduces a swath of security risks as management of these resources can be unwieldy. The risk of data loss can be managed by using Cloudflare Access, API Shield, and Browser Isolation....