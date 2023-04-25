Researchers have recently published the discovery of a new DDoS reflection/amplification attack vector leveraging the SLP protocol. Cloudflare expects the prevalence of SLP-based DDoS attacks to rise in the coming weeks ...

Internally our DDoS mitigation team is sometimes called "the packet droppers". When other teams build exciting products to do smart things with the traffic that passed through our network, we take joy in discovering novel ways of discarding it. ...

Cloudflare is protected from attacks by the Gatebot DDoS mitigation pipeline. Gatebot performs hundreds of mitigations a day, shielding our infrastructure and our customers from L3 and L7 attacks. ...

With more and more platforms taking the necessary precautions against DDoS attacks like integrating DDoS mitigation services and increasing bandwidth at weak points, Layer 3 and 4 attacks are just not as effective anymore. ...

Over last couple of days we've seen a big increase in an obscure amplification attack vector - using the memcached protocol, coming from UDP port 11211. In the past, we have talked a lot about amplification attacks happening on the internet. ...

MORE POSTS