One-click data security for your internal and SaaS applications
01/11/2023
Protect sensitive data on any Access app for any user on any device....Continue reading »
01/11/2023
Protect sensitive data on any Access app for any user on any device....Continue reading »
06/24/2022
This blog offers Cloudflare’s perspective on how remote browser isolation can help organizations offload internal web application use cases currently secured by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)...
06/24/2022
Browser Isolation with private network connectivity enables your users to securely access private web services without installing any software or agents on an endpoint device or absorbing the management and cost overhead of serving virtual desktops...