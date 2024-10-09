AI Week 2025: Recap
2025-09-03
2025-09-03
2025-08-29
Cloudy now supercharges analytics investigations and Cloudforce One threat intelligence! Get instant insights from threat events and APIs on APTs, DDoS, cybercrime & more - powered by Workers AI....
2025-08-29
We're now leveraging our internal LLM, Cloudy, to generate automated summaries within our Email Security product, helping SOC teams better understand what's happening within flagged messages....
2025-08-29
Today, we're excited to announce new capabilities that make it easier than ever to build real-time, voice-enabled AI applications on Cloudflare's global network....
2025-08-29
Troubleshoot network connectivity issues by using Cloudflare AI-Power to quickly self diagnose and resolve WARP client and network issues....
August 29, 2025 2:00 PM
By mid-2025, training drives nearly 80% of AI crawling, while referrals to publishers (especially from Google) are falling and crawl-to-refer ratios show AI consumes far more than it sends back....
August 28, 2025 2:05 PM
We are extending AI-related insights on Cloudflare Radar with new industry-focused data and a breakdown of bot traffic by purpose, such as training or user action. ...
August 28, 2025 2:00 PM
An inside look at how the Images team compared dichotomous image segmentation models to identify and isolate subjects in an image from the background....
August 28, 2025 2:00 PM
Cloudflare now lets websites and bot creators use Web Bot Auth to segment agents from verified bots, making it easier for customers to allow or disallow the many types of user and partner directed....
August 28, 2025 2:00 PM
With NLWeb, an open project by Microsoft, and Cloudflare AutoRAG, conversational search is now a one-click setup for your website....
August 28, 2025 2:00 PM
Cloudflare launches AI Crawl Control (formerly AI Audit) and introduces easily customizable 402 HTTP responses....
August 27, 2025 2:05 PM
AI Gateway now gives you access to your favorite AI models, dynamic routing and more — through just one endpoint....
August 27, 2025 2:00 PM
Infire is an LLM inference engine that employs a range of techniques to maximize resource utilization, allowing us to serve AI models more efficiently with better performance for Cloudflare workloads....
August 27, 2025 2:00 PM
We're expanding Workers AI with new partner models from Leonardo.Ai and Deepgram. Start using state-of-the-art image generation models from Leonardo and real-time TTS and STT models from Deepgram. ...
August 27, 2025 2:00 PM
Cloudflare built an internal platform called Omni. This platform uses lightweight isolation and memory over-commitment to run multiple AI models on a single GPU....
August 26, 2025 2:05 PM
Cloudflare MCP Server Portals are now available in Open Beta. MCP Server Portals are a new capability that enable you to centralize, secure, and observe every MCP connection in your organization....
August 26, 2025 2:00 PM
Cloudflare will provide confidence scores within our application library for Gen AI applications, allowing customers to assess their risk for employees using shadow IT. ...
August 26, 2025 2:00 PM
Cloudflare CASB now scans ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance issues, helping organizations adopt AI with confidence. ...
August 26, 2025 2:00 PM
Cloudflare's AI security suite now includes unsafe content moderation, integrated into the Application Security Suite via Firewall for AI. ...
August 26, 2025 2:00 PM
This guide provides best practices for Security and IT leaders to securely adopt generative AI using Cloudflare’s SASE architecture as part of a strategy for AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)....