We made a lot of new products Generally Available this week, so in case you missed it, here’s a recap ...

Logpush jobs can now be filtered to contain only logs of interest. Also, you can receive alerts when jobs are failing, as well as get statistics on the health of your jobs ...

Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz ...

API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints ...

With Regional Services, we are thrilled to expand our coverage to these countries in Asia Pacific, allowing more customers to use Cloudflare by giving them precise control over which parts of the Cloudflare network are able to perform advanced functions ...