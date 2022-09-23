GA Week 2022: what you may have missed
09/23/2022
We made a lot of new products Generally Available this week, so in case you missed it, here’s a recap...Continue reading »
09/22/2022
Logpush jobs can now be filtered to contain only logs of interest. Also, you can receive alerts when jobs are failing, as well as get statistics on the health of your jobs...
09/22/2022
Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz...
09/22/2022
API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints...
09/22/2022
With Regional Services, we are thrilled to expand our coverage to these countries in Asia Pacific, allowing more customers to use Cloudflare by giving them precise control over which parts of the Cloudflare network are able to perform advanced functions...
September 21, 2022 2:15 PM
Log Storage on R2: a cost-effective solution to store event logs for any of our products...
September 21, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare Images now supports storing and delivering SVG files...
September 21, 2022 1:45 PM
Custom Domains are now in Generally Available! Today we go through Part 1 in a series on building completely serverless applications on Cloudflare’s Developer Platform...
September 21, 2022 1:30 PM
With Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application. We’re excited to announce that Workers for Platforms is now in GA for all Enterprise customers...
September 21, 2022 1:15 PM
Stream Live is now out of beta, available to everyone, and ready for production traffic at scale...
September 21, 2022 1:00 PM
R2 is now generally available!! R2 gives developers object storage minus the egress fees...
September 20, 2022 1:30 PM
Cloudflare started using Area 1 in 2020 and proceeded with acquiring the company in 2022. We were most impressed how phishing, responsible for 90+% of cyberattacks, basically became a non-issue overnight when we deployed Area 1. But our vision is much bigger than preventing phish...
September 20, 2022 1:15 PM
Defend any network from browser-borne threats with Cloudflare Browser Isolation by connecting legacy firewalls over IPsec / GRE...
September 20, 2022 1:00 PM
Cloudflare One Partner Program gains traction with existing and prospective partners...
September 20, 2022 1:00 PM
Connect and scan your third-party SaaS apps for file leaks, misconfigurations, and Shadow IT, all in just a few clicks. Cloudflare CASB now Generally Available...