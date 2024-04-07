Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
04/04/2024
Today we are announcing five updates that put more power in your hands – Gradual Deployments, Source mapped stack traces in Tail Workers, a new Rate Limiting API, brand-new API SDKs, and updates to Durable Objects – each built with mission-critical production services in mind...
09/19/2023
Cloudflare Analytics can now suggest rate limiting threshold based on historic traffic patterns. Rate Limiting also supports a throttle behavior...
09/29/2022
Starting today, Free, Pro and Business plans include Rate Limiting rules without additional charges....
03/16/2022
Advance Rate Limiting allows counting requests based on virtually any characteristics of the HTTP request, regardless of its source IP...
May 21, 2018 8:41 PM
With more and more platforms taking the necessary precautions against DDoS attacks like integrating DDoS mitigation services and increasing bandwidth at weak points, Layer 3 and 4 attacks are just not as effective anymore. ...
June 07, 2017 12:47 PM
Back in April we announced Rate Limiting of requests for every Cloudflare customer. Being able to rate limit at the edge of the network has many advantages: it’s easier for customers to set up and operate, their origin servers are not bothered by excessive traffic or layer 7 atta...
April 13, 2017 8:34 PM
Today, Cloudflare is extending its Rate Limiting service by allowing any of our customers to sign up. Our Enterprise customers have enjoyed the benefits of Cloudflare’s Rate Limiting offering for the past several months. ...
September 30, 2016 7:56 PM
Cloudflare helps customers control their own traffic at the edge. One of two products that we introduced to empower customers to do so is Cloudflare Rate Limiting....
September 29, 2016 2:04 PM
Today, we're introducing two new Cloudflare Traffic products to give customers control over how Cloudflare’s edge network handles their traffic, allowing them to shape and direct it for their specific needs....