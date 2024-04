On Privacy Day 2024, we answer the EU Commission’s call for reflection on how the GDPR has been functioning by pointing out two ways in which the GDPR has been applied that actually may harm people’s privacy ...

Cloudflare now has a second major international privacy certification, as well as C5 attestation — and we’re not done yet. ...

Cloudflare is one of the first organisations in our industry to have achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, and the first web performance & security company to be certified to the new ISO privacy standard as both a data processor and controller. ...

Becoming aware and identifying data breaches as they happen, however, is not an easy task. It is often challenging for companies to become aware of their own data breaches and losses. Workers allow you to identify and get alerted on data breaches as they occur. ...

MORE POSTS

January 05, 2018 8:04 PM Keeping your GDPR Resolutions For many of us, a New Year brings a renewed commitment to eat better, exercise regularly, and read more (especially the Cloudflare blog). But as we enter 2018, there is a unique and significant new commitment approaching. ... By Edo Royker Legal , Europe , GDPR , Politics