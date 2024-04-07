Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
04/05/2024
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that Cloudflare has acquired Baselime, a serverless observability company...
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
04/05/2024
We're thrilled to announce that PartyKit, a trailblazer in enabling developers to craft ambitious real-time, collaborative, multiplayer applications, is now a part of Cloudflare...
04/05/2024
Cloudflare Workers now features a built-in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) system for use in Worker-to-Worker and Worker-to-Durable Object communication, with absolutely minimal boilerplate. We've designed an RPC system so expressive that calling a remote service can feel like using a library...
April 04, 2024 1:05 PM
Today we are announcing five updates that put more power in your hands – Gradual Deployments, Source mapped stack traces in Tail Workers, a new Rate Limiting API, brand-new API SDKs, and updates to Durable Objects – each built with mission-critical production services in mind...
April 04, 2024 1:00 PM
Today, we’re launching four improvements to Pages that bring functionality previously restricted to Workers, with the goal of unifying the development experience between the two. Support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, new additions to Next.js support and database integrations...
April 03, 2024 1:00 PM
We’re making it easier to build scalable, reliable, data-driven applications on top of our global network, and so we’re announcing a new Event Notifications framework; our take on durable execution, Workflows; and an upcoming streaming ingestion service, Pipelines...
April 03, 2024 1:00 PM
Picsart, one of the world’s largest digital creation platforms, encountered performance challenges in catering to its global audience. Adopting Cloudflare's global-by-default Developer Platform emerged as the optimal solution, empowering Picsart to enhance performance and scalabi...
April 02, 2024 1:01 PM
Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements, including Workers AI, Cloudflare’s inference platform becoming GA and support for fine-tuned models with LoRAs and one-click deploys from HuggingFace. Cloudflare Workers now supports the Python programming language, and more...
April 02, 2024 1:00 PM
Workers AI now supports fine-tuned models using LoRAs. But what is a LoRA and how does it work? In this post, we dive into fine-tuning, LoRAs and even some math to share the details of how it all works under the hood...
April 02, 2024 1:00 PM
Introducing Cloudflare Workers in Python, now in open beta! We've revamped our systems to support Python, from the runtime to deployment. Learn about Python Worker's lifecycle, dynamic linking, and memory snapshots in this post...
April 01, 2024 1:00 PM
Bindings don't just reduce boilerplate. They are a core design feature of the Workers platform which simultaneously improve developer experience and application security in several ways. Usually these two goals are in opposition to each other, but bindings elegantly solve for bot...
April 01, 2024 1:00 PM
We kick off the week with announcements that help developers build stateful applications on top of Cloudflare, including making D1, our SQL database and Hyperdrive, our database accelerating service, generally available...
March 31, 2024 5:00 PM
We’re kicking off 2024’s Developer Week, and we’re excited to welcome you to the week and give you a small preview of what to expect, and how we’re thinking about the future of our platform...