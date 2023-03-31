Engineers at Cloudflare have improved the release procedure of our largest edge proxy server. The improved process allows us to significantly decrease the amount of memory used during the version upgrade. As a result, we can deploy code faster and more reliably ...

Engineers at Cloudflare have written a replacement in Rust for one of the oldest and least-well understood parts of the Cloudflare infrastructure, cf-html, which is an NGINX module. In doing so we learned a lot about how NGINX works, and paved the way to move away from NGINX entirely. ...

Today we are excited to talk about Pingora, a new HTTP proxy we’ve built in-house using Rust that serves over 1 trillion requests a day ...

You’d think keepalives would always be helpful, but turns out reality isn’t always what you expect it to be. It really helps if you read Why does one NGINX worker take all the load? first. ...

Back when Cloudflare was created, over 10 years ago now, the dominant HTTP server used to power websites was Apache httpd. However, we decided to build our infrastructure using the then relatively new NGINX server. ...

