October 17, 2019 2:00 PM
Experiment with HTTP/3 using NGINX and quiche
Just a few weeks ago we announced the availability on our edge network of HTTP/3, the new revision of HTTP intended to improve security and performance on the Internet. Everyone can now enable HTTP/3 on their Cloudflare zone...
May 22, 2019 5:14 PM
NGINX structural enhancements for HTTP/2 performance
My team: the Cloudflare PROTOCOLS team is responsible for termination of HTTP traffic at the edge of the Cloudflare network. We deal with features related to: TCP, QUIC, TLS and Secure Certificate management, HTTP/1 and HTTP/2....
February 15, 2019 5:09 PM
SEO Best Practices with Cloudflare Workers, Part 2: Implementing Subdomains
In Part 1, the merits and tradeoffs of subdirectories and subdomains were discussed. The subdirectory strategy is typically superior to subdomains because subdomains suffer from keyword and backlink dilution. ...
February 15, 2019 5:09 PM
SEO Best Practices with Cloudflare Workers, Part 1: Subdomain vs. Subdirectory
Alice and Bob are budding blogger buddies who met up at a meetup and purchased some root domains to start writing. Alice bought aliceblogs.com and Bob scooped up bobtopia.com....
November 29, 2018 9:54 AM
Know your SCM_RIGHTS
As TLS 1.3 was ratified earlier this year, I was recollecting how we got started with it here at Cloudflare. We made the decision to be early adopters of TLS 1.3 a little over two years ago. It was a very important decision, and we took it very seriously....
October 12, 2018 12:00 PM
Optimizing HTTP/2 prioritization with BBR and tcp_notsent_lowat
Getting the best end-user performance from HTTP/2 requires good support for resource prioritization. While most web servers support HTTP/2 prioritization, getting it to work well all the way to the browser requires a fair bit of coordination across the networking stack....
July 31, 2018 3:00 PM
How we scaled nginx and saved the world 54 years every day
10 million websites, apps and APIs use Cloudflare to give their users a speed boost. At peak we serve more than 10 million requests a second across our 151 data centers. Over the years we’ve made many modifications to our version of NGINX to handle our growth. This is blog post i...
March 06, 2018 10:13 PM
HTTP Analytics for 6M requests per second using ClickHouse
One of our large scale data infrastructure challenges here at Cloudflare is around providing HTTP traffic analytics to our customers. HTTP Analytics is available to all our customers via two options:...
January 18, 2018 12:06 PM
However improbable: The story of a processor bug
Processor problems have been in the news lately, due to the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. But generally, engineers writing software assume that computer hardware operates in a reliable, well-understood fashion, and that any problems lie on the software side of the softwar...
December 11, 2017 2:00 PM
The end of the road for Server: cloudflare-nginx
Six years ago when I joined Cloudflare the company had a capital F, about 20 employees, and a software stack that was mostly NGINX, PHP and PowerDNS (there was even a little Apache). ...