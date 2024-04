This blog announces Cloudflare One for Data Protection — our unified suite to protect data everywhere across web, SaaS, and private applications. Built on and delivered across our entire global network, Cloudflare One’s data protection suite is architected for the risks of modern coding and AI ...

Cloudflare One just launched its data protection suite. This blog previews new functionality to protect data and code in SaaS environments with our DLP and CASB services and looks back on what we have built over the past year ...

Cloudflare CASB can now integrate and scan Atlassian products, Confluence and Jira, for critical security issues, like misconfigurations, data exposure, and third-party app risks. Start scanning in just a few clicks! ...

Learn about all the new products, partnerships, and innovations Cloudflare announced during CIO Week to help organizations modernize their IT and security. ...

Cloudflare CASB adds two new SaaS integrations for Salesforce and Box. ...