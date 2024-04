With Cloudflare Calls in open beta, you can build real-time, serverless video and audio applications. Cloudflare Stream lets your viewers instantly clip from ongoing streams ...

Cloudflare Stream’s LL-HLS support enters open beta today. You can deliver video to your audience faster, reducing the latency a viewer may experience on their player to as little as 3 seconds ...

Easily manage storage with scheduled deletion for Cloudflare Stream, available for live recordings and on-demand video ...

Today, we’re excited to share a collection of ready-made templates to help you build your next application on Cloudflare Workers ...

Cloudflare Stream now supports the AV1 codec for live video in open beta, unlocking live-streaming at higher resolution, with lower bandwidth ...