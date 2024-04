The issuance of Emergency Rules by Cloudflare on January 17, 2024, helped give customers a big advantage in dealing with these threats ...

We are making the machine learning empowered WAF and Security analytics view available to our Business plan customers, to help detect and stop attacks before they are known ...

On 2022-06-02 at 20:00 UTC Atlassian released a Security Advisory relating to a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability affecting Confluence Server and Confluence Data Center products. This post covers our current analysis of this vulnerability ...

CVE-2022-1096 is yet another zero day vulnerability affecting web browsers. Cloudflare zero trust mitigates the risk of zero day attacks in the browser and has been patched ...

Many Cloudflare customers consume their logs using software that uses Log4j, so we are mitigating any exploit attempts via Cloudflare Logs. ...