In this blog, we will explain where the opportunities exist to improve website performance, how to check if a specific site can improve performance, and provide a small JavaScript snippet which can be used with Cloudflare Workers to do this optimization for you ...

Today we’re excited to announce a number of initiatives, starting with the integration of Cloudflare’s privacy-first web analytics into WordPress.com. This integration gives WordPress.com publishers choice in how they collect usage data and derive insights about their visitors. ...

We explored almost 200 websites with the activated Automatic Platform Optimization feature in Chrome User Experience Report data. Automatic Platform Optimization consistently demonstrated better aggregate performance among sites we analyzed in TTFB, First Paint, FCP, and LCP metrics. ...

Today, we are announcing a new service to serve more than just the static content of your website with the Automatic Platform Optimization (APO) service. With this launch, we are supporting WordPress, the most popular website hosting solution serving 38% of all websites. ...

September 05, 2018 4:50 PM Welcome, WP Engine! We’ve had the tremendous pleasure of working with WP Engine for nearly 5 years, starting when both companies employed less than 100 people in total. ... By Rachele Gyorffy WordPress , Security , Partners

February 01, 2017 4:53 PM Protecting everyone from WordPress Content Injection Today a severe vulnerability was announced by the WordPress Security Team that allows unauthenticated users to change content on a site using unpatched (below version 4.7.2) WordPress. ... By Ben Cartwright-Cox WordPress , WAF , Vulnerabilities

September 19, 2016 8:00 PM CloudFlare’s new WordPress plugin Over 25% of all websites use WordPress, and over 10% of all internet traffic flows through CloudFlare; WordPress + CloudFlare has always been a winning combination, and now with CloudFlare’s new WordPress plugin, it's easier than ever to make your site 60% faster. ... By Rahul Mahajan WordPress , Reliability , WAF , Security

October 14, 2014 12:16 PM Automatic protection for common web platforms If you are a CloudFlare Pro or above customer you enjoy the protection of the CloudFlare WAF. If you use one of the common web platforms, such as WordPress, Drupal, Plone, WHMCS, or Joomla, then it's worth checking if the relevant CloudFlare WAF ruleset is enabled. ... By John Graham-Cumming WordPress , Drupal , Joomla , Vulnerabilities , Reliability