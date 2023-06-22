MORE POSTS
September 05, 2019 2:24 PM
Fast WordPress Sites with Bluehost & Cloudflare Workers
WordPress is the most popular CMS (content management system) in the world, powering over a third of the top 10 million websites, according to W3Techs....
December 24, 2018 4:00 PM
Improving HTML Time to First Byte
Fixing slow Time To First Byte by edge-caching HTML with Cloudflare Workers and automatically purging the cache when content changes....
September 05, 2018 4:50 PM
Welcome, WP Engine!
We’ve had the tremendous pleasure of working with WP Engine for nearly 5 years, starting when both companies employed less than 100 people in total. ...
February 01, 2017 4:53 PM
Protecting everyone from WordPress Content Injection
Today a severe vulnerability was announced by the WordPress Security Team that allows unauthenticated users to change content on a site using unpatched (below version 4.7.2) WordPress....
September 19, 2016 8:00 PM
CloudFlare’s new WordPress plugin
Over 25% of all websites use WordPress, and over 10% of all internet traffic flows through CloudFlare; WordPress + CloudFlare has always been a winning combination, and now with CloudFlare’s new WordPress plugin, it's easier than ever to make your site 60% faster....
October 16, 2015 5:14 PM
A Look at the New WordPress Brute Force Amplification Attack
Recently, a new brute force attack method for WordPress instances was identified by Sucuri. This latest technique allows attackers to try a large number of WordPress username and password login combinations in a single HTTP request....
April 24, 2015 12:17 AM
Of Phishing Attacks and WordPress 0days
Proxying around 5% of the Internet’s requests gives us an interesting vantage point from which to observe malicious behavior. However, it also makes us a target. ...
January 21, 2015 9:47 PM
Flexible SSL & Wordpress: Fixing “Mixed Content” Errors
As many are aware, CloudFlare launched Universal SSL several months ago. We saw lots of customers sign up and start using these new, free SSL certificates. For many customers that didn’t already have an SSL certificate, they were able to use “Flexible SSL”....
October 14, 2014 12:16 PM
Automatic protection for common web platforms
If you are a CloudFlare Pro or above customer you enjoy the protection of the CloudFlare WAF. If you use one of the common web platforms, such as WordPress, Drupal, Plone, WHMCS, or Joomla, then it's worth checking if the relevant CloudFlare WAF ruleset is enabled....
April 10, 2014 1:59 AM
Jetpack for WordPress: automatic protection
As we've said before, lots of our users run WordPress on their websites and its popularity makes it a big target. So when a new vulnerability is discovered, acting quickly is prudent....