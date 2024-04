This post illustrates some of the Linux Kernel features, which are helping us to keep our production systems more secure. We will deep dive into how they work and why you may consider enabling them as well ...

If you run your software on Linux, the Linux Kernel itself can satisfy all your cryptographic needs! In this post we will explore Linux Crypto API for user applications and try to understand its pros and cons ...

If I navigate to https://blog.cloudflare.com/, my browser will connect to a remote TCP address from the local IP address assigned to my machine, and a randomly chosen local TCP port. What happens if I then decide to head to another site? ...

Many leaks happen because of software bugs and security vulnerabilities. In this post we will learn how the Linux kernel can help protect cryptographic keys from a whole class of potential security vulnerabilities: memory access violations. ...

We have first adopted the BPF tail calls when building our XDP-based packet processing pipeline. BPF tail calls have served us well since then. But they do have their caveats ...

February 04, 2022 1:58 PM Missing Manuals - io_uring worker pool Chances are you might have heard of io_uring. It first appeared in Linux 5.1, back in 2019, and was advertised as the new API for asynchronous I/O. Its goal was to be an alternative to the deemed-to-be-broken-beyond-repair AIO, the “old” asynchronous I/O API ... By Jakub Sitnicki Kernel , Linux , Deep Dive

March 04, 2021 12:00 PM Conntrack turns a blind eye to dropped SYNs We have been dealing with conntrack, the connection tracking layer in the Linux kernel, for years. And yet, despite the collected know-how, questions about its inner workings occasionally come up. When they do, it is hard to resist the temptation to go digging for answers. ... By Jakub Sitnicki Linux , Network , Kernel