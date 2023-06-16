Smart Hints make code-free performance simple
06/19/2023
We’re excited to announce we’re making Early Hints and Fetch Priorities automatic using the power of Cloudflare’s network...Continue reading »
06/19/2023
10/07/2022
Announcing support for sending Early Hints from your Cloudflare Pages projects...
06/23/2022
During a time of vast uncertainty due to the global pandemic, a time when everyone was more online than ever before, when people needed their Internet to be reliably fast — Cloudflare, Google, and Shopify all came together to build and test Early Hints...
09/16/2021
Today, Cloudflare is announcing support for Early Hints. Early Hints takes advantage of “server think time” to asynchronously send instructions to the browser to begin loading resources while the origin server is compiling the full response, which can improve page load time by 30%. ...