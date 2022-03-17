We’re thrilled to announce the winners of our annual Channel and Alliance Partner Awards for 2021 ...

Cloudflare has been recognized as a leader in the “Forrester WaveTM: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q4 2017.” ...

Forrester Research, Inc. has released The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Services Providers, Q3 2015 report which ranks CloudFlare as a leader. How do you get placed “up and to the right”? ...

CloudFlare is a Crunchie finalist in the category for Best Cloud Service in 2011. We need your help and your vote to win the category! The Crunchies are supported by VentureBeat, TechCrunch and GigaOm. ...

During the Up 2011 Cloud Computing Conference in Mountain View, CA, Matthew Prince (CloudFlare CEO) was on hand to give a presentation about CloudFlare and discuss our growth as a nominee for the Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company award. ...

MORE POSTS

October 16, 2011 8:08 PM Wall Street Journal: CloudFlare the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company of 2011 We just got word that the Wall Street Journal named CloudFlare the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company of 2011. The WSJ received more than 600 entries from companies in 31 countries around the world. ... By Matthew Prince Awards

September 01, 2011 11:07 AM CloudFlare Selected as a 2012 Technology Pioneer CloudFlare is excited to announce our selection as a 2012 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. The Forum's Technology Pioneers represent the most innovative companies worldwide, poised to make a significant, positive impact on business and society. ... By Kristin Tarr Awards