Last Thursday, on a clear, sunny morning in Waco, Texas, a jury returned a verdict after less than two hours of deliberation. The jury found that Cloudflare did not infringe the patent asserted against Cloudflare by patent trolls Sable IP and Sable Networks. ...

Announcing three new winners of Project Jengo, and a major case update in our ongoing fight against the patent troll Sable Networks. ...

The latest winner of Cloudflare’s Project Jengo, along with some important case updates ...

In April 2021, Cloudflare relaunched Project Jengo, Cloudflare’s prior art search contest. Here is the latest case update, along with our second round of winners. ...

In April 2021, Cloudflare relaunched Project Jengo, Cloudflare’s prior art search contest. Here are the first round winners and an update on the case. ...

MORE POSTS

February 14, 2019 6:03 PM Winning the Blackbird Battle We’re happy to report that on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an opinion affirming a lower court decision dismissing the case brought by Blackbird Tech. This is the last step in the process, we’ve won. ... By Doug Kramer Jengo , Legal , Patents

February 13, 2018 1:16 AM Bye Bye Blackbird As we have talked about repeatedly in this blog, we at Cloudflare are not fans of the behavior of patent trolls. They prey upon innovative companies using overly-broad patents in an attempt to bleed settlements out of their targets. ... By Doug Kramer Patents , Jengo , Legal , Community