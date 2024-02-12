MORE POSTS
April 26, 2021 1:00 PM
Project Jengo Redux: Cloudflare’s Prior Art Search Bounty Returns
On March 15th, 2021, Cloudflare was sued by a patent troll called Sable Networks. Today, we are launching our efforts to fight back. ...
November 04, 2019 2:00 PM
The Project Jengo Saga: How Cloudflare Stood up to a Patent Troll – and Won!
Remember 2016? Pokemon Go was all the rage, we lost Prince, and there were surprising election results in both the UK and US. Back in 2016, Blackbird Technologies was notorious in the world of patent litigation....
February 14, 2019 6:03 PM
Winning the Blackbird Battle
We’re happy to report that on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an opinion affirming a lower court decision dismissing the case brought by Blackbird Tech. This is the last step in the process, we’ve won....
May 11, 2018 5:30 PM
Project Jengo Celebrates One Year Anniversary by Releasing Prior Art
Today marks the one year anniversary of Project Jengo, a notorious patent troll. In homage to the typical anniversary cliché, we are taking this opportunity to reflect on the last year and confirm that we’re still going strong....
February 13, 2018 1:16 AM
Bye Bye Blackbird
As we have talked about repeatedly in this blog, we at Cloudflare are not fans of the behavior of patent trolls. They prey upon innovative companies using overly-broad patents in an attempt to bleed settlements out of their targets. ...
November 20, 2017 6:18 PM
The Supreme Court Wanders into the Patent Troll Fight
Next Monday, the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, which is a case to determine whether the Inter Partes Review (IPR) administrative process at the US Patent and Trademark Office....
September 21, 2017 4:02 PM
Project Jengo Strikes Its First Targets (and Looks for More)
When Blackbird Tech, a notorious patent troll, sued us earlier this year for patent infringement, we discovered quickly that the folks at Blackbird were engaged in what appeared to be the broad and unsubstantiated assertion of patents -- filing about 115 lawsuits in less than 3 y...
June 23, 2017 1:00 PM
Project Jengo: Explaining Challenges to Patent Validity (and a looming threat)
We’ve written a couple times about the problem of patent trolls, and what we are doing in response to the first case a troll filed against Cloudflare. We set a goal to find prior art on all 38 Blackbird Tech patents and applications. ...
May 25, 2017 4:00 PM
Patent Troll Battle Update: Doubling Down on Project Jengo
We knew the case against patent trolls was the right one, but we have been overwhelmed by the response to our blog posts on patent trolls and our program for finding prior art on the patents held by Blackbird Tech, which we’ve dubbed Project Jengo....
May 11, 2017 3:00 PM
Standing Up to a Dangerous New Breed of Patent Troll
On March 20th, Cloudflare received our first patent infringement claim: Blackbird Tech LLC v. Cloudflare, Inc. Today we’re filing our Answer to that claim in a federal court in Delaware. ...