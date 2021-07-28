Project Fair Shot provides Cloudflare's new Waiting Room service for free for any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization responsible for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. ...

Today, we are excited to announce Cloudflare Waiting Room! It will be first available to select customers through a new program called Project Fair Shot, with general availability in our Business and Enterprise plans in the near future. ...

In July 2020, I joined Cloudflare as a Product Management Intern on the DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) team to enhance the benefits that Network Analytics brings to our customers. This is my experience. ...

Automated traffic makes up almost 40% of total Internet traffic. Let’s take a look at how bots behaved over 2020 so far. ...

MORE POSTS

April 23, 2020 3:08 PM Internet performance during the COVID-19 emergency The Internet has shown that it was built for this: designed to handle huge changes in traffic, outages, and a changing mix of use. As we are well into April I thought it was time for an update. ... By John Graham-Cumming Trends , Internet Performance , COVID-19