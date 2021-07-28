Cloudflare and COVID-19: Project Fair Shot Update
07/29/2021
Cloudflare Waiting Room helping organizations around the world to stifle COVID-19 and aid with easy rapid vaccinations....Continue reading »
01/22/2021
Project Fair Shot provides Cloudflare's new Waiting Room service for free for any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization responsible for distributing COVID-19 vaccines....
01/22/2021
Today, we are excited to announce Cloudflare Waiting Room! It will be first available to select customers through a new program called Project Fair Shot, with general availability in our Business and Enterprise plans in the near future. ...
10/22/2020
In July 2020, I joined Cloudflare as a Product Management Intern on the DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) team to enhance the benefits that Network Analytics brings to our customers. This is my experience....
10/20/2020
Automated traffic makes up almost 40% of total Internet traffic. Let’s take a look at how bots behaved over 2020 so far....
August 05, 2020 1:00 PM
This quarter, we saw an increasing number of large scale attacks; both in terms of packet rate and bit rate. In fact, 88% of all DDoS attacks in 2020 that peaked above 100 Gbps were launched after shelter-in-place went into effect in March....
August 03, 2020 6:52 PM
For the past twelve weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of working as a Legal Intern at Cloudflare. This blogpost goes over a few key things that set this internship apart from even those in which I’ve been able to connect with people in-person....
May 26, 2020 5:00 PM
Cloudflare launches speed.cloudflare.com, a tool that allows you to gain in-depth insights into the quality of your network uplink, including throughput, latency and jitter....
May 15, 2020 11:00 AM
In Q1 2020, traffic levels have increased by over 50% in many countries, but have DDoS attacks increased as well?...
April 23, 2020 3:08 PM
The Internet has shown that it was built for this: designed to handle huge changes in traffic, outages, and a changing mix of use. As we are well into April I thought it was time for an update....
April 18, 2020 5:00 PM
The Internet has been vital to our response to the COVID-19 crisis: enabling researchers to communicate with the rest of the world, connecting resources with people who need them, and sharing data about the spread. ...
March 13, 2020 4:17 PM
The last few weeks have seen unprecedented changes in how people live and work around the world. Over time more and more companies have given their employees the right to work from home, restricted business travel and, in some cases, outright sent their entire workforce home....