The future of Page Rules
09/27/2022
Learn about four new products that will eventually replace Page Rules by putting more power into the hands of users....Continue reading »
With Dynamic redirects, users can redirect visitors to another webpage or website based upon hundreds of options such as the visitor's country of origin or language, without having to write a single line of code...
12/13/2021
Bulk Redirects is a new product that allows an administrator to upload and enable hundreds of thousands of URL redirects within minutes, without having to write a single line of code....
12/10/2021
I wrote earlier about how to mitigate CVE-2021-44228 in Log4j, how the vulnerability came about and Cloudflare’s mitigations for our customers. As I write we are rolling out protection for our FREE customers as well because of the vulnerability’s severity....
10/20/2021
Understand how Cloudflare product’s interact via the new dashboard addition ‘Traffic Sequence’....
March 04, 2019 1:00 PM
Recently we launched Firewall Rules, a new feature that allows you to construct expressions that perform complex matching against HTTP requests and then choose how that traffic is handled....
October 31, 2018 12:48 PM
RubyDocs is an open-source service that generates and hosts “fancy docs for any Ruby project”, most notably for the Ruby language itself and for Rails, the most popular Ruby framework. ...
April 30, 2018 4:20 PM
Continue exploring Terraform with Cloudflare by enabling load balancing, creating page rules, and rolling back changes....
January 19, 2018 5:38 PM
In April, we wrote about Web Cache Deception attacks, and how our customers can avoid them using origin configuration. Since our previous blog post, we have looked for but have not seen any large scale attacks like this in the wild....
December 13, 2017 2:00 PM
It is now commonly accepted as fact that web performance is critical for business. Slower sites can affect conversion rates on e-commerce stores, they can affect your sign-up rate on your SaaS service and lower the readership of your content....
April 25, 2017 7:45 AM
Cloudflare provides numerous benefits to ecommerce sites, including advanced DDOS protection and an industry-leading Web Application Firewall (WAF) that helps secure your transactions and protect customers’ private data....
April 14, 2017 3:00 PM
About a month ago, security researcher Omer Gil published the details of an attack that he calls the Web Cache Deception attack. It works against sites that sit behind a reverse proxy (like Cloudflare) and are misconfigured in a particular way....
December 12, 2016 5:15 PM
The load time of your website not only affects your search engine rankings, but is also correlated to the conversion rate on your site....
August 25, 2016 4:01 PM
Since CloudFlare launched Page Rules in 2012, our Free, Pro and Business users have been asking for a way to get more Page Rules without committing to the next plan up. Starting today, anyone on CloudFlare can add 5 additional Page Rules for just $5/month....
April 19, 2016 4:15 PM
Today we're releasing a whole suite of upgrades to page rules: API support, additional settings, pausing a page rule and a mobile-friendly design. ...