Cloudflare History

April 10, 2019 1:00 PM
China | Silicon Valley | China: A path less traveled
Don’t tell our CEO, Matthew Prince, but the first day I interviewed at Cloudflare I had a $9.00 phone in my pocket, a knock-off similar to a Nokia 5140, but the UI was all in Chinese characters—that phone was a fitting symbol for my technical prowess. ...
March 12, 2019 7:00 AM
Happy Birthday to the World Wide Web!
Today, March 12th 2019, marks the 30th birthday of the World Wide Web! Cloudflare is helping to celebrate in coordination with the Web Foundation, as part of a 30 hour commemoration of the many ways in which the Web has changed our lives. ...
February 06, 2019 8:26 AM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 6: What does Cloudflare's CTO do?
If you are still awake there’s really one final question that you might want to know the answer to: What does the CTO do? The reality is that it means different things in different companies. But I can tell you a little about what I do....
February 05, 2019 8:41 AM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 5: People: Finding, Nurturing and Learning to Let Go
So, let me talk a bit about people. Software is made by people. Sometimes individuals but more likely by teams. I’ve talked earlier about some aspects of our architecture and our frequent rewrites but it’s people that make all that work. ...
February 04, 2019 8:41 AM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 4: Public Engagement
We don’t believe that any of our software, not a single line of code, provides us with a long-term advantage. We could, today, open source every single line of code at Cloudflare and we don’t believe we’d be hurt by it....
February 03, 2019 10:00 AM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 3: Audacity, Diversity and Change
After Cloudbleed, lots of things changed. We started to move away from memory-unsafe languages like C and C++ (there’s a lot more Go and Rust now). And every SIGABRT or crash on any machine results in an email to me and a message to the team responsible. ...
February 02, 2019 10:00 AM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 2: The Most Difficult Two Weeks
It’s always best to speak plainly and honestly about the situation you are in. Or as Matthew Prince likes to put it “Panic Early”. Long ago I started a company in Silicon Valley which had the most beautiful code. ...
February 01, 2019 1:49 PM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 1: How I came to work here
I’ve worked at Cloudflare for more than seven years. Cloudflare itself is more than eight years old. So, I’ve been there since it was a very small company. About twenty people in fact. All of those people (except one, me) worked from an office in San Francisco. ...
September 23, 2018 12:00 PM
Cloudflare Turns 8 — here’s what we mean by a “better Internet”
I have always loved birthdays. It is a chance to get together with loved ones, a chance to have fun and a chance to reflect on anything you want to keep doing or change in the upcoming year....
April 11, 2017 9:28 AM
How we made our DNS stack 3x faster
Cloudflare is now well into its 6th year and providing authoritative DNS has been a core part of infrastructure from the start. We’ve since grown to be the largest and one of the fastest managed DNS services on the Internet, hosting DNS for nearly 100,000 of the Alexa top 1M site...