Today, we are thrilled to announce that Waiting Room now supports coverage of multiple hostname and path combinations with a single waiting room, giving customers more flexibility and offering broader site coverage without interruptions to end-user flows ...

Today is exciting for all those who want the Internet to be stronger, more resilient, and have important redundancies: Cloudflare is pleased to announce a partnership with the Internet Archive to bring new functionality to our Always Online service. ...

In July 2016, Cloudflare integrated with Eager - an apps platform. During this integration, several decisions were made to ensure an optimal experience installing apps. We wanted to make sure site owners on Cloudflare could customize and install an app with the minimal number of clicks possible. ...

Last night I gave a short presentation about how to use CloudFlare with WordPress sites to about 60 people attending the WordPress London Meetup. CloudFlare was happy to be sponsor of the event providing drinks, beers and lots and lots of pizza. The meetup was held at the Google Campus. ...

Now that Hurricane Sandy has passed and the flood waters have begun to recede, we wanted to recap what we saw over the last 24 hours across the CloudFlare network. ...

