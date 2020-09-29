Speeding up HTTPS and HTTP/3 negotiation with... DNS
09/30/2020
A look at a new DNS resource record intended to speed-up negotiation of HTTP security and performance features and how it will help make the web faster....Continue reading »
09/30/2020
A look at a new DNS resource record intended to speed-up negotiation of HTTP security and performance features and how it will help make the web faster....Continue reading »
07/19/2019
I rarely have to deal with the hassle of using a corporate VPN and I hope it remains this way. As a new member of the Cloudflare team, that seems possible. Coworkers who joined a few years ago did not have that same luck. They had to use a VPN to get any work done. What changed?...
07/18/2019
Securing access to your APT repositories is critical. At Cloudflare, like in most organizations, we used a legacy VPN to lock down who could reach our internal software repositories. However, a network perimeter model lacks a number of features that we consider critical to a team’s security....
06/18/2019
Trust on the Internet is underpinned by the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). PKI grants servers the ability to securely serve websites by issuing digital certificates, providing the foundation for encrypted and authentic communication. ...
06/16/2019
The Internet is an extraordinarily complex and evolving ecosystem. Its constituent protocols range from the ancient and archaic (hello FTP) to the modern and sleek (meet WireGuard), with a fair bit of everything in between. ...
March 18, 2019 5:47 PM
The practice of HTTPS interception continues to be commonplace on the Internet. This blog post discusses types of monster-in-the-middle devices and software, and how to detect them....
November 13, 2018 7:33 PM
As Cloudflare Workers matures, we continue to push ourselves to develop and deploy important features using them. Today, we’re excited to announce support for HTTP signed exchanges, generated by Cloudflare Workers!...
September 25, 2018 12:00 PM
Six o’clock already, I was just in the middle of a dream, now I’m up, awake, looking at my Twitter stream. As I do that the Twitter app is making multiple API calls over HTTPS to Twitter’s servers somewhere on the Internet....
September 24, 2018 12:00 PM
Cloudflare launched on September 27, 2010. Since then, we've considered September 27th our birthday. This Thursday we'll be turning 8 years old. Ever since our first birthday, we've used the occasion to launch new products or services....
September 17, 2018 1:01 PM
Today we’re excited to introduce Cloudflare’s IPFS Gateway, an easy way to access content from the the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) that doesn’t require installing and running any special software on your computer....
September 17, 2018 1:00 PM
The Internet is an amazing invention. We marvel at how it connects people, connects ideas, and makes the world smaller. But the Internet isn’t perfect. It was put together piecemeal through publicly funded research, private investment, and organic growth that has left us with an ...
August 10, 2018 11:00 PM
TLS 1.3 (RFC 8446) was published today. This article provides a deep dive into the changes introduced in TLS 1.3 and its impact on the future of internet security....
July 24, 2018 5:32 PM
It's no secret that Cloudflare operates at a huge scale. Cloudflare provides security and performance to over 9 million websites all around the world, from small businesses and WordPress blogs to Fortune 500 companies. That means one in every 10 web requests goes through our netw...
July 24, 2018 3:04 PM
I still remember my first foray onto the internet as a university student back in the mid 90's. It was a simpler time back then, of course; we weren't doing our personal banking or our tax returns or handling our medical records so encrypting the transport layer wasn't exactly a ...
June 28, 2018 1:00 PM
Less than one month from today, on July 23, Google will start prominently labeling any site loaded in Chrome without HTTPS as "Not Secure"....