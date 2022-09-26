We’re announcing the first Zero Trust SIM: the next major part of Cloudflare One, combining both software and hardware layers to rethink mobile device security for organizations ...

Today, we are announcing early access to API Abuse Detection. This technology will identify, secure, and protect API endpoints with unsupervised learning. ...

Starting today, you can get even more out of your 1.1.1.1 app. By adding Cloudflare Gateway’s secure DNS filtering to your 1.1.1.1 app, you can add a layer of security and block malicious domains flagged as phishing, command and control, or spam. ...

The promise of the AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) project was that it would make the web, and, in particular, the mobile web, much more pleasant to surf. The AMP HTML framework was designed to make web pages load quickly. ...

December 21, 2017 2:01 PM 2018 and the Internet: our predictions At the end of 2016, I wrote a blog post with seven predictions for 2017. Let’s start by reviewing how I did. I’ll score myself with two points for being correct, one point for mostly right and zero for wrong. That’ll give me a maximum possible score of fourteen. Here goes... ... By John Graham-Cumming DDoS , Attacks , QUIC , IPv4 , IPv6