The first Zero Trust SIM
09/26/2022
We’re announcing the first Zero Trust SIM: the next major part of Cloudflare One, combining both software and hardware layers to rethink mobile device security for organizations...Continue reading »
09/26/2022
We’re announcing the first Zero Trust SIM: the next major part of Cloudflare One, combining both software and hardware layers to rethink mobile device security for organizations...Continue reading »
09/26/2022
Better together: 5G mobile networks and Cloudflare’s all-in-one SASE platform...
03/26/2021
Today, we are announcing early access to API Abuse Detection. This technology will identify, secure, and protect API endpoints with unsupervised learning....
04/08/2020
Starting today, you can get even more out of your 1.1.1.1 app. By adding Cloudflare Gateway’s secure DNS filtering to your 1.1.1.1 app, you can add a layer of security and block malicious domains flagged as phishing, command and control, or spam....
04/17/2019
The promise of the AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) project was that it would make the web, and, in particular, the mobile web, much more pleasant to surf. The AMP HTML framework was designed to make web pages load quickly....
December 13, 2018 1:00 PM
We’re excited to announce early access for Traffic Acceleration with Cloudflare Mobile SDK. Enabling Acceleration through the SDK reduces latency, increases throughput, and improves app user experiences....
December 11, 2018 10:50 AM
Something we all see and hear a lot about at this time of year are Black Friday (23 November this year) and Cyber Monday (26 November) - but just how important are these days on the Internet?...
November 13, 2018 7:33 PM
As Cloudflare Workers matures, we continue to push ourselves to develop and deploy important features using them. Today, we’re excited to announce support for HTTP signed exchanges, generated by Cloudflare Workers!...
November 11, 2018 1:00 PM
On April 1st, 2018, we announced 1.1.1.1, the fastest public DNS resolver in the world ???. Today, we are launching the 1.1.1.1 mobile app to make it incredibly easy to use 1.1.1.1 on your phone....
March 22, 2018 1:00 PM
How much engagement are you losing in your app to network errors? Chances are, you don't know. We didn't either, until we built a free tool that helps Android and iOS developers visualize and understand their mobile app's network utilization. ...
December 21, 2017 2:01 PM
At the end of 2016, I wrote a blog post with seven predictions for 2017. Let’s start by reviewing how I did. I’ll score myself with two points for being correct, one point for mostly right and zero for wrong. That’ll give me a maximum possible score of fourteen. Here goes......
November 14, 2017 2:00 PM
We announced today that Cloudflare has acquired Neumob. Neumob’s team built exceptional technology to speed up mobile apps, reduce errors on challenging mobile networks, and increase conversions. ...
January 12, 2017 6:00 AM
We've predicted that more than half of the traffic to Cloudflare's network will come from mobile devices. Even if they are formatted to be displayed on a small screen, the mobile web is built on traditional web protocols and technologies that were designed for desktop....
August 18, 2016 1:01 PM
On a recent trip to Cuba I brought with me a smartphone and hoped to get Internet access either via WiFi or 3G. I managed that (at a price) but also saw for myself how Cubans get access to an alternate Internet delivered by sneakernet....
June 07, 2016 6:55 PM
Early last month Apple announced that all apps submitted to the Apple Store June 1 forward would need to support IPv6-only networking as they transition to IPv6-only network services in iOS 9. ...