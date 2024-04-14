MORE POSTS
January 09, 2024 2:00 PM
DDoS threat report for 2023 Q4
Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year...
December 12, 2023 2:00 PM
Cloudflare 2023 Year in Review
The 2023 Cloudflare Radar Year in Review is our fourth annual review of Internet trends and patterns observed throughout the year at both a global and country/region level across a variety of traffic, connectivity, and speed metrics, based on data from Cloudflare’s network...
November 28, 2023 10:08 PM
Cyber Week: analyzing Internet traffic and e-commerce trends
How significant are Cyber Week days on the Internet? Is it a global phenomenon? Does e-commerce interest peak on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and are attacks increasing during this time? These questions are important to retailers and stakeholders around the world. ...
November 24, 2023 3:11 PM
Do hackers eat turkey? And other Thanksgiving Internet trends
Offline for turkey time: Which US states logged off on Thanksgiving Day? Is there a difference between coastal and central states? Do hackers take a Thanksgiving break? Are food delivery services gaining or losing traffic? We answer those questions and more...
October 26, 2023 1:00 PM
DDoS threat report for 2023 Q3
In the past quarter, DDoS attacks surged by 65%. Gaming and Gambling companies were the most attacked and Cloudflare mitigated thousands of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The largest attacks we saw peaked at 201 million rps and 2.6 Tbps....
October 23, 2023 1:32 PM
Cyber attacks in the Israel-Hamas war
Since the October 7 Hamas attack, DDoS attackers have been targeting Israeli newspaper and media websites as well as software companies and financial institutions. ...
October 10, 2023 12:02 PM
HTTP/2 Rapid Reset: deconstructing the record-breaking attack
This post dives into the details of the HTTP/2 protocol, the feature that attackers exploited to generate the massive Rapid Reset attacks, and the mitigation strategies we took to ensure all our customers are protected...
October 09, 2023 8:05 PM
Internet traffic patterns in Israel and Palestine following the October 2023 attacks
On Saturday, October 7, 2023, attacks from the Palestinian group Hamas launched from the Gaza Strip against the south of Israel started a new conflict in the region. Cloudflare's data shows that Internet traffic was impacted in different ways...
September 22, 2023 1:00 PM
Typo traps: analyzing traffic to exmaple.com (or is it example.com?)
Cloudflare has owned exmaple.com for a few years now, but don’t confuse it with example.com! example.com is a reserved domain name set by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), under the direction of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)...
August 31, 2023 4:33 PM
Cloudflare Radar’s 2023 overview of new tools and insights
In this reading list, we want to highlight some of the new additions to Radar, as well as some of the Internet disruptions and trends we’ve observed and published posts about during this year...