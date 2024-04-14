On April 13, 2024, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel. We examined its potential impact on Internet traffic and attacks. While there were some shifts in traffic, we haven't observed any large-scale cyberattacks on Israeli domains protected by Cloudflare. ...

Cloudflare’s data shows a clear impact on Internet traffic from Mexico to the US, and Canada, following the path of totality of the total solar eclipse that occurred on April 8, 2024 ...

Internet connectivity in several African countries was disrupted on March 14, 2024, beginning at approximately 05:00 UTC. Based on published reports and social media posts from impacted network providers, the disruption is believed to be due to multiple undersea cable failures in the region ...

The new Email Security section on Cloudflare Radar provides insights into the latest trends around threats found in malicious email, sources of spam and malicious email, and the adoption of technologies designed to prevent abuse of email ...

Super Bowl LVIII was a close game, with the Chiefs winning in overtime. In this post, we explore how key moments during the game impacted Internet traffic, as well as looking at the traffic trends driven by advertisements that aired during the game ...