Super Bot Fight Mode is now configurable!
03/16/2023
Super Bot Fight Mode can be used with Skip rules now to allow for configurable deployments...Continue reading »
03/16/2023
Super Bot Fight Mode can be used with Skip rules now to allow for configurable deployments...Continue reading »
12/14/2022
Cloudflare’s Bot Fight Mode caught 6x more bots in 2022, and we’re contributing to a new tree planting project in West Bengal....
07/13/2022
Cloudflare is proud to announce the first 35,000 trees from our commitment to help clean up bad bots (and the climate) have been planted...
03/26/2021
Beginning immediately, any Cloudflare user with a Pro or Business site can take new action against bots. We’ve added advanced features in the dashboard and some exciting updates to analytics. ...