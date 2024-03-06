Zero Trust WARP: tunneling with a MASQUE
03/06/2024
This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol...Continue reading »
03/06/2024
02/29/2024
Cloudflare recently fixed two critical DNSSEC vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-50387 and CVE-2023-50868. Both of these vulnerabilities can exhaust computational resources of validating DNS resolvers. These vulnerabilities do not affect our Authoritative DNS or DNS firewall products...
12/05/2023
A recent decision from the Higher Regional Court of Cologne in Germany marked important progress for Cloudflare and the Internet in pushing back against misguided attempts to address online copyright infringement through the DNS system...
11/14/2023
Workers AI now supports streaming text responses for the LLM models in our catalog, including Llama-2, using server-sent events...
10/20/2023
On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, we discovered attacks on our system that we were able to trace back to Okta. We have verified that no Cloudflare customer information or systems were impacted by this event because of our rapid response. ...
October 04, 2023 7:40 PM
On 4 October 2023, Cloudflare experienced DNS resolution problems. Some users may have received SERVFAIL DNS responses to valid queries. In this blog, we’re going to talk about what the failure was, why it occurred, and what we’re doing to make sure this doesn’t happen again...
February 28, 2023 2:00 PM
Introducing a new DNS platform that powers 1.1.1.1 and various other products....
September 22, 2022 11:55 AM
The Iranian government has disrupted Internet connectivity in response to recent protests over the death of a woman while in police custody...
August 06, 2022 4:15 PM
We’re announcing two major improvements to our 1.1.1.1 + WARP apps...
June 20, 2022 1:28 PM
Area 1’s massive datasets of phishing campaign TTPs, seed infrastructure and threat models are now combined with Cloudflare’s extensive network and global insight into the origins of DNS, email or web traffic...
May 25, 2022 12:59 PM
Now we’re happy to announce we will return more error code types and include additional helpful information to further improve your debugging experience....
November 12, 2021 12:59 PM
New to Cloudflare and don’t know where to begin? Here are five things you can do to get started with Cloudflare right now......
October 25, 2021 12:59 PM
See how we’re using Cloudflare Tunnel to share our technical writing with internal stakeholders for a faster, seamless feedback process....
June 17, 2021 1:00 PM
Starting today Cloudflare WARP is available for Linux and comes with the ability to run as a local proxy....
October 14, 2020 3:01 PM
Starting today Cloudflare WARP is available on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Warp clients can be enrolled in Cloudflare for Teams organizations to extend security protection to remote workers....