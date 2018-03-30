March of Cloudflare

MORE POSTS
March 23, 2018 10:00 AM
Edinburgh: 139th Cloudflare city
Our newest data center in Edinburgh expands our current total to 139 cities globally with a Cloudflare deployment. It also brings our UK total to 3 cities, after London and Manchester....
March 23, 2018 2:07 AM
Cebu City, Philippines: Cloudflare's 138th Data Center
Cebu City, the second most populous metro area, but oldest city in the Philippines is the home of Cloudflare’s newest Data Center. Located centrally in the Philippines, Cebu has had a long standing tradition of trade and business activity, the word itself “Cebu” meaning trade. ...
March 20, 2018 5:00 AM
Cloudflare Global Network Spans 137 Cities:
Launching Durban and Port Louis Data Centers
Our newest data centers in Durban and Port Louis expand the Cloudflare network to 137 cities globally. We are delighted to reach this special milestone, and even more excited to help improve the performance and security of over 7 million Internet properties (and growing!) across ...
March 15, 2018 4:22 PM
Tel Aviv, Israel: Cloudflare's 135th Data Center Now Live!
Our newest data center is now live in Tel Aviv, Israel! This expands our global network even further to span 135 cities across 68 countries. Although Israel will only be turning 70 this year, it has a history so rich we’ll leave it to the textbooks. ...
March 14, 2018 9:30 PM
Mexico City, Mexico: Cloudflare Data Center #134
Mexicans! Long Live Mexico! Long Live Mexico! Long Live Mexico! No, its not the 16th of September (Mexico Independence Day). However at Cloudflare we are proud to introduce our Datacenter #134 located in Mexico City Mexico. This data center marks our entrance into the Aztec Natio...
March 14, 2018 7:00 PM
Five new Cloudflare data centers across the United States
When Cloudflare launched, three of the original five cities in our network were located in the United States. Since then, we have grown the breadth of the global network considerably to span 66 countries, and even added expanded the US footprint to twenty five locations....
March 14, 2018 5:00 PM
Baghdad, Iraq: Cloudflare's 128th Data Center
Cloudflare's newest data center is located in Baghdad, Iraq, in the region often known as the cradle of civilization. This expands our growing Middle East presence, while serving as our 45th data center in Asia, and 128th data center globally....
March 09, 2018 1:00 AM
Macau: Cloudflare Data Center 127
Cloudflare's 127th data center is now live in Macau, helping make over 7 million Internet facing applications safer and faster. This is our 44th data center in Asia.
...
March 08, 2018 2:05 AM
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cloudflare Data Center #126
We are very excited to announce Cloudflare’s 126th data center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (only hours after launching in Reykjavík!). This joins our existing Middle East facilities to provide even stronger coverage and resilience for over 7 million Internet users....
March 07, 2018 3:02 PM
Reykjavík, Cloudflare’s northernmost location
Iceland is a small country in Northern Europe, a land of active volcanoes and boiling hot geysers. The geology and climate creates unique conditions for running compute power. ...