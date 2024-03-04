Today we are excited to introduce a new set of capabilities within the Security Center to directly address a common challenge: ensuring comprehensive deployment across your infrastructure. Gain precise insights into where and how to optimize your security posture ...

Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year ...

In the past quarter, DDoS attacks surged by 65%. Gaming and Gambling companies were the most attacked and Cloudflare mitigated thousands of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The largest attacks we saw peaked at 201 million rps and 2.6 Tbps. ...

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, DDoS attackers have been targeting Israeli newspaper and media websites as well as software companies and financial institutions. ...

Q2 2023 saw an unprecedented escalation in DDoS attack sophistication. Pro-Russian hacktivists REvil, Killnet and Anonymous Sudan joined forces to attack Western sites. Mitel vulnerability exploits surged by a whopping 532%, and attacks on crypto rocketed up by 600%. ...