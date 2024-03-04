MORE POSTS
April 11, 2023 1:00 PM
DDoS threat report for 2023 Q1
Threat actors kicked off 2023 with a bang. The start of the year was characterized by a series of hacktivist campaigns against Western targets, and record-breaking hyper volumetric attacks...
January 10, 2023 1:00 PM
Cloudflare DDoS threat report for 2022 Q4
In Q4, Cloudflare mitigated millions of DDoS attacks. Attack durations increase, volumetric attacks surged, and ransom DDoS attacks persist. Travel & events industries were hit hardest and over 90% of traffic to Chinese Internet properties were L3/4 DDoS attacks. Read more on our...
October 12, 2022 1:00 PM
Cloudflare DDoS threat report 2022 Q3
In Q3, DDoS attacks increased by 111% YoY, Cloudflare auto-mitigated a 2.5 Tbps attack targeting a Minecraft server as multi-terabit scale DDoS attacks become increasingly frequent. Read more in our 2022 Q3 DDoS Report...
September 30, 2022 1:00 PM
The home page for Internet insights: Cloudflare Radar 2.0
Cloudflare Radar makes Internet trends, patterns and insights available to everyone, and we’re now making them even easier to find, understand and share....
April 25, 2022 1:00 PM
Email Routing Insights
Insights and Logs are now available to everyone using Cloudflare Email Routing...
June 12, 2020 11:00 AM
Health Check Analytics and how you can use it
Health Check Analytics is now live and available to all Pro, Business and Enterprise customers! We are very excited to help decrease your time to resolution and ensure your application reliability is maximised....
May 26, 2020 5:00 PM
Test your home network performance
Cloudflare launches speed.cloudflare.com, a tool that allows you to gain in-depth insights into the quality of your network uplink, including throughput, latency and jitter....
December 11, 2019 10:13 AM
New tools to monitor your server and avoid downtime
When your server goes down, it’s a big problem. Today, Cloudflare is introducing two new tools to help you understand and respond faster to origin downtime — plus, a new service to automatically avoid downtime....
December 10, 2019 2:00 PM
Introducing Load Balancing Analytics
Cloudflare aspires to make Internet properties everywhere faster, more secure, and more reliable. Load Balancing helps with speed and reliability and has been evolving over the past three years....
December 09, 2019 3:16 PM
Firewall Analytics: Now available to all paid plans
Our Firewall Analytics tool enables customers to quickly identify and investigate security threats using an intuitive interface. Until now, this tool had only been available to our Enterprise customers....