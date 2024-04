D1, Cloudflare’s SQL database, is now generally available. With new support for 10GB databases, data export, and enhanced query debugging, we empower developers to build production-ready applications with D1 to meet all their relational SQL needs ...

Hyperdrive makes accessing your existing databases from Cloudflare Workers, wherever they are running, hyper fast ...

D1 is now in open beta, and the theme is “scale”: with higher per-database storage limits and the ability to create more databases, we’re unlocking the ability for developers to build production-scale applications on D1 ...

We are excited to launch Workers AI - an AI inference as a service platform, empowering developers to run AI models with just a few lines of code, all powered by our global network of GPUs ...

Vectorize is our brand-new vector database offering, designed to let you build full-stack, AI-powered applications entirely on Cloudflare’s global network: and you can start building with it right away ...