Cloudflare is redefining employee well-being in Japan
06/13/2022
Cloudflare Japan is making a few important changes to our employee benefits...Continue reading »
06/13/2022
Cloudflare Japan is making a few important changes to our employee benefits...Continue reading »
01/19/2022
I’m excited to announce that I recently joined Cloudflare in Japan as Vice-President and Managing Director, to help build and expand our customer, partner base, and presence in Japan...
07/20/2020
I’m excited to say that I’ve recently joined the Cloudflare team as Head of Japan. Cloudflare has had a presence in Japan for a while now, not only with its network spanning the country, but also with many Japanese customers and partners which I’m now looking forward to growing with....