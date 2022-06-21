Device Security

Verify Apple devices with no installed software
06/22/2022
Security teams that rely on Cloudflare Access can verify a user’s Apple device before they access a sensitive application — no additional software required...Continue reading »
10/25/2021
See how we’re using Cloudflare Tunnel to share our technical writing with internal stakeholders for a faster, seamless feedback process....
10/15/2021
We’ve devised novel methods to detect multi-user IP addresses, and today we’re excited to announce their integration into our global threat intelligence products. These will improve the quality of our detection techniques and reduce false positives for our customers, and the clients that visit them....
10/01/2021
Over the past month, multiple Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers have been targeted by Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks from entities claiming to be REvil. ...
03/25/2021
We're excited to introduce Page Shield, a client-side security product customers can use to detect attacks in end-user browsers....
March 23, 2021 1:00 PM
Cloudflare launches new integrations with CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and VMware Carbon Black. Cloudflare for Teams customers can now restrict access to their applications based on security signals from their devices....
May 27, 2020 1:12 PM
Deploy comprehensive zero-trust security by integrating Tanium with Cloudflare for Teams....