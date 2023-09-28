Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography ...

The recent news reports of AI cracking post-quantum cryptography are greatly exaggerated. In this blog, we take a deep dive into the world of side-channel attacks and how AI has been used for more than a decade already to aid it ...

Using the story of Geo Key Manager v2 as an example, let’s re-imagine access control for distributed systems using a variant of public-key cryptography, called attribute-based encryption. ...

The future of a private and secure Internet is at stake; that is why today we have enabled post-quantum cryptography support for all our customers ...

Every connection we make post-quantum secure, we remove one opportunity for compromise: that's why we are announcing post-quantum Cloudflare Tunnel to help you secure every connection to our network ...

MORE POSTS

July 08, 2022 5:54 PM NIST’s pleasant post-quantum surprise On Tuesday, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced which post-quantum cryptography they will standardize. We were already drafting this post with an educated guess on the choice NIST would make. ... By Bas Westerbaan Research , Post-Quantum , Cryptography

March 31, 2022 12:59 PM Future-proofing SaltStack This blogpost chronicles the recent CVEs investigation, our findings, and how we are helping secure Salt now and in the Quantum future ... By Lenka Mareková Research , Post-Quantum , Cryptography , Security , Salt

February 24, 2022 11:12 PM HPKE: Standardizing public-key encryption (finally!) HPKE (RFC 9180) was made to be simple, reusable, and future-proof by building upon knowledge from prior PKE schemes and software implementations. This article provides an overview of this new standard, going back to discuss its motivation, design goals, and development process ... By Christopher Wood Research , IETF , Cryptography , Standards