Cloudflare now uses post-quantum cryptography to talk to your origin server
09/29/2023
Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography...Continue reading »
09/29/2023
Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography...Continue reading »
03/16/2023
The recent news reports of AI cracking post-quantum cryptography are greatly exaggerated. In this blog, we take a deep dive into the world of side-channel attacks and how AI has been used for more than a decade already to aid it...
01/27/2023
Using the story of Geo Key Manager v2 as an example, let’s re-imagine access control for distributed systems using a variant of public-key cryptography, called attribute-based encryption....
10/03/2022
The future of a private and secure Internet is at stake; that is why today we have enabled post-quantum cryptography support for all our customers...
10/03/2022
Every connection we make post-quantum secure, we remove one opportunity for compromise: that's why we are announcing post-quantum Cloudflare Tunnel to help you secure every connection to our network...
August 04, 2022 1:00 PM
The future is post quantum. Enable post-quantum key agreement on your test zone today and get a headstart...
July 08, 2022 5:54 PM
On Tuesday, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced which post-quantum cryptography they will standardize. We were already drafting this post with an educated guess on the choice NIST would make....
June 28, 2022 12:57 PM
Hertzbleed is a brand-new family of side-channel attacks that monitors changes on CPU frequency...
March 31, 2022 12:59 PM
This blogpost chronicles the recent CVEs investigation, our findings, and how we are helping secure Salt now and in the Quantum future...
February 25, 2022 4:03 PM
The story and path of post-quantum cryptography is clear. But, what are the future challenges? In this blog post, we explore them...
February 25, 2022 4:03 PM
A big challenge is coming: to change all internal connections at Cloudflare to use post-quantum cryptography. Read how we are tackling this challenge!...
February 24, 2022 11:12 PM
HPKE (RFC 9180) was made to be simple, reusable, and future-proof by building upon knowledge from prior PKE schemes and software implementations. This article provides an overview of this new standard, going back to discuss its motivation, design goals, and development process...
February 24, 2022 5:30 PM
This blogpost refers to the efforts to use formal/verification/implementation for post-quantum algorithms to achieve better assurance for them. It also touches on our Cloudflare efforts on this...
February 24, 2022 4:23 PM
This blogpost will touch upon how to practically use Jasmin and EasyCrypt to achieve better security guarantees when verifying KEMs...
February 23, 2022 1:59 PM
Post-quantum key exchange and signature algorithms come with different trade-offs that we’re not used to. How do we handle that when updating protocols, and is this an opportunity to revisit the status quo?...