In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the fourth quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography ...

In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the third quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography ...

In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the second quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography ...

During the first two weeks of June 2023, we’ve seen Iraq implementing a series of multi-hour shutdowns that will reportedly occur through mid-July, as well as Algeria taking similar actions to prevent cheating on baccalaureate exams ...

In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the first quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography ...