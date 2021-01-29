Today is the 31st Anniversary of National Coming Out Day. We wanted to highlight the importance of this day, share coming out resources, and publish some stories of what it's like to come out in the workplace. ...

Happy Pride from Proudflare, Cloudflare’s LGBTQIA+ employee resource group. We wanted to share some stories from our members this month which highlight both the struggles behind the LGBTQIA+ rights movement and its successes. This first story is from Lesley. ...

My name is Kas. I’m a Cloudflare employee and I wanted to share my story with you on International Transgender Day of Visibility. ...

In the little red dot city of Singapore, we celebrated the tenth year of an annual event called, Pink Dot SG, on 21st July 2018. This annual event started in 2009 and was formed as a group for everyone, straight and gay, who support the belief that everyone deserves the "freedom to love". ...

