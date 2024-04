The goal of Cloudflare operated Secondary DNS is to allow our customers with custom DNS solutions, be it on-premise or some other DNS provider, to be able to take advantage of Cloudflare's DNS performance and more recently, through Secondary Override, our proxying and security capabilities too. ...

Cloudflare is now well into its 6th year and providing authoritative DNS has been a core part of infrastructure from the start. We’ve since grown to be the largest and one of the fastest managed DNS services on the Internet, hosting DNS for nearly 100,000 of the Alexa top 1M sites. ...

For about half the world (and about half of CloudFlare's data centers) it's already 2013. As our team (most of whom are in San Francisco) get ready to celebrate New Year's Eve, wanted to quickly look back on CloudFlare's 2012. ...

February 17, 2012 10:46 PM CloudFlare Is a Community Today, CloudFlare adds more than 250 customers every ~6 hours, but getting our first 250 took several months and a lot of faith. When we started working on CloudFlare, an employee at a major CDN company warned us that we had no idea all the crazy things people did with their webs ... By Matthew Prince Growth , Community , Milestones , Cloudflare History

August 22, 2011 10:11 PM Welcome Citizens of CloudFland! We crossed a milestone today: 312M people passed through CloudFlare's network in the last 30 days. That may seem like a strange number for a milestone, but it also happens to be the total population of the United States (the third most populous nation in the world). ... By Matthew Prince Growth , Community , Milestones , Cloudflare History

July 29, 2011 9:25 PM 10 Billion Page Views About an hour ago we crossed 10 billion page views having been powered by CloudFlare over the last 30 days. That means more than 13% of worldwide Internet visitors passed through our network at least once in the last month. ... By Matthew Prince Growth , Milestones , Cloudflare History