Zero Trust WARP: tunneling with a MASQUE
03/06/2024
This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol...Continue reading »
06/20/2023
Today, Cloudflare is very excited to announce full support for HTTP/3 Extensible Priorities, a new standard that speeds the loading of webpages by up to 37%...
12/30/2022
So what happened at all of those working group meetings, specification documents, and side events in 2022? What are implementers and deployers of the web’s protocol doing? And what’s coming next?...
06/24/2022
Today we’re excited to announce the ability for administrators to apply Zero Trust inspection policies to HTTP/3 traffic...
06/06/2022
HTTP/3 is now RFC 9114. We explore Cloudflare's view of how it is being used...
October 22, 2020 2:08 PM
QUIC and HTTP/3 are open standards that have been under development in the IETF for almost exactly 4 years. On October 21, 2020, following two rounds of Working Group Last Call, draft 32 of the family of documents that describe QUIC and HTTP/3 were put into IETF Last Call....
September 30, 2020 1:00 PM
A look at a new DNS resource record intended to speed-up negotiation of HTTP security and performance features and how it will help make the web faster....
June 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Now that Firefox Nightly supports HTTP/3 we thought we'd share some instructions to help you enable and test it yourselves....
April 14, 2020 11:00 AM
We announced support for HTTP/3, the successor to HTTP/2, during Cloudflare’s birthday week last year. Our goal is and has always been to help build a better Internet. Even though HTTP/3 is still in draft status, we've seen a lot of interest from our users....
January 14, 2020 4:07 PM
At Cloudflare, we develop protocols at multiple layers of the network stack. In the past, we focused on HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and TLS 1.3. Now, we are working on QUIC and HTTP/3, which are still in IETF draft, but gaining a lot of interest....
January 08, 2020 5:08 PM
Significant work has gone into optimizing TCP, UDP hasn't received as much attention, putting QUIC at a disadvantage. Let's explore a few tricks that help mitigate this....
October 17, 2019 2:00 PM
Just a few weeks ago we announced the availability on our edge network of HTTP/3, the new revision of HTTP intended to improve security and performance on the Internet. Everyone can now enable HTTP/3 on their Cloudflare zone...
September 27, 2019 7:00 PM
This week we celebrated Cloudflare’s 9th birthday by launching a variety of new offerings that support our mission: to help build a better Internet. Below is a summary recap of how we celebrated Birthday Week 2019....
September 26, 2019 1:00 PM
We are now happy to announce that QUIC and HTTP/3 support is available on the Cloudflare edge network. We’re excited to be joined in this announcement by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, two of the leading browser vendors and partners in our effort to make the web faster and mo...
January 24, 2019 5:57 PM
Explore HTTP/3 from root to tip and discover the backstory of this new HTTP syntax that works on top of the IETF QUIC transport....