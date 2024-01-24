Introducing Foundations - our open source Rust service foundation library
01/24/2024
Foundations is a foundational Rust library, designed to help scale programs for distributed, production-grade systems...Continue reading »
01/24/2024
Foundations is a foundational Rust library, designed to help scale programs for distributed, production-grade systems...Continue reading »
05/26/2023
Let's take a look from the perspective of an Oxy application developer, and then we can discuss the implementation of the framework and some of the interesting design decisions we made...
04/20/2023
We split a proxy application into multiple services to improve development agility and reliability. This blog also shares some common patterns we are leveraging to design a system supporting zero-downtime restart...
04/04/2023
Deploying new versions of long-lived server software while maintaining a reliable experience is challenging. For oxy, we established several development and operational patterns to increase reliability and reduce friction in deployments...
03/30/2023
We have recently introduced Oxy, our Rust-based framework for proxies powering many Cloudflare services and products. Today, we will explain why and how it spans various layers of the OSI model, by handling directly raw IP packets, TCP connections and UDP payloads...
March 02, 2023 3:05 PM
In this blog post, we are proud to introduce Oxy - our modern proxy framework, developed using the Rust programming language...