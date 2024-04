We aim to continue expanding our ecosystem of programs and partners to make it seamless for our customers to use Cloudflare. To support our growing ecosystem of partners, we are excited to launch our Technology Partner Program. ...

Amazon’s mission statement is: “We strive to offer our customers the lowest possible prices, the best available selection, and the utmost convenience.” And yet, when it comes to egress, their prices are far from the lowest possible. ...

High egress costs from a Cloud limit customers choice in Cloud services. Cloudflare’s Bandwidth Alliance with our cloud partners provides an alternative to this lock-in. Our customers have benefitted from this both via discounted egress costs and choice of storage providers. ...

Today we’re excited to announce Cloudflare’s Network Interconnection Partner Program, in support of our new CNI product. As ever more enterprises turn to Cloudflare to secure and accelerate their branch and core networks, the ability to connect privately and securely becomes increasingly important. ...

In May 2020, Backblaze, a founding Bandwidth Alliance partner announced S3 compatible APIs for their B2 Cloud Storage service. We are excited to see Backblaze introduce a new level of compatibility in their Cloud Storage service. ...

