Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
04/05/2024
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that Cloudflare has acquired Baselime, a serverless observability company...
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
04/05/2024
We're thrilled to announce that PartyKit, a trailblazer in enabling developers to craft ambitious real-time, collaborative, multiplayer applications, is now a part of Cloudflare...
04/05/2024
You can now use your framework’s development server while accessing D1 databases, R2 object stores, AI models, and more. Iterate locally in milliseconds to build sophisticated web apps that run on Cloudflare...
April 05, 2024 1:00 PM
Cloudflare Workers now features a built-in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) system for use in Worker-to-Worker and Worker-to-Durable Object communication, with absolutely minimal boilerplate. We've designed an RPC system so expressive that calling a remote service can feel like using ...
April 05, 2024 1:00 PM
We’re excited to close out Developer Week by sharing updates on our Workers Launchpad program, our latest Developer Challenge, and the work we’re doing to ensure our community spaces – like our Discord and Community forums – are safe and inclusive for all developers...
April 04, 2024 1:05 PM
Today we are announcing five updates that put more power in your hands – Gradual Deployments, Source mapped stack traces in Tail Workers, a new Rate Limiting API, brand-new API SDKs, and updates to Durable Objects – each built with mission-critical production services in mind...
April 04, 2024 1:00 PM
With Cloudflare Calls in open beta, you can build real-time, serverless video and audio applications. Cloudflare Stream lets your viewers instantly clip from ongoing streams...
April 04, 2024 1:00 PM
Today, we’re launching four improvements to Pages that bring functionality previously restricted to Workers, with the goal of unifying the development experience between the two. Support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, new additions to Next.js support and database integrations...
April 04, 2024 1:00 PM
Cloudflare Calls is a serverless SFU and TURN service running at Cloudflare’s edge. It’s now in open beta and costs $0.05/ real-time GB. It’s 100% anycast WebRTC...
April 03, 2024 1:30 PM
We’re excited to announce three new features for Cloudflare R2: event notifications, support for migrations from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequent access storage tier...
April 03, 2024 1:03 PM
Together, Cloudflare and Prisma make it easier than ever to deploy globally available apps with a focus on developer experience. To further that goal, Prisma ORM now natively supports Cloudflare Workers and D1 in Preview...
April 03, 2024 1:00 PM
We’re making it easier to build scalable, reliable, data-driven applications on top of our global network, and so we’re announcing a new Event Notifications framework; our take on durable execution, Workflows; and an upcoming streaming ingestion service, Pipelines...
April 03, 2024 1:00 PM
Picsart, one of the world’s largest digital creation platforms, encountered performance challenges in catering to its global audience. Adopting Cloudflare's global-by-default Developer Platform emerged as the optimal solution, empowering Picsart to enhance performance and scalabi...