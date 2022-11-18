ICYMI: Developer Week 2022 announcements
11/18/2022
This week we made over 30 announcements, in case you missed any here’s a quick round-up. ...Continue reading »
11/16/2022
As we continue down the road to making D1 production ready, it wouldn’t be “the Cloudflare way” unless we stopped for feedback first. D1 is now in Open Alpha!...
11/16/2022
Workers Browser Rendering API is our out-of-the-box solution for simplifying developer workflows, including capturing images or screenshots, by running browser automation in Workers. If you’re interested, sign up for the waitlist....
11/14/2022
Every developer wants to get code running on one machine and perfect it. It’s so much easier to work that way. We just happen to have one machine that scales to the size of the Internet: a global, distributed, supercomputer. It’s our Supercloud, and we build our own products on it, and you can too...