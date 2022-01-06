Cloudflare Innovation Weeks 2021
01/07/2022
As we start planning our 2022 Innovation Weeks, we are reflecting back on the highlights from each of these weeks...Continue reading »
01/11/2021
As part of Cloudflare’s recent Privacy Week we hosted a series of fireside chats on security, privacy, and compliance. Many of these conversations touched on the intricate legal debate being held in Europe around data sovereignty. Here are some of the highlights....
12/13/2020
In case you missed any of the blog posts this week addressing the topics of Privacy and Compliance, you’ll find a summary below....
12/11/2020
Allowing logging for payloads that trigger the Web Application Firewall has always led to end-user privacy concerns. We built encrypted matched payload logging to solve this!...
12/11/2020
As quantum computing continues to mature, research and development efforts in cryptography are keeping pace. We’re working with academia and industry peers to help create a new set of cryptography standards that are resilient to attack from quantum computers....
December 11, 2020 12:00 PM
Running a global network that complies with different privacy laws around the world requires coming back to the values that we have championed since our founding....
December 10, 2020 4:14 PM
Workplace Records uses Access and Gateway logs to provide the state and country from which employees are working. Workplace Records can be used to help finance, legal, and HR departments determine where payroll taxes are due and provide a record to defend those decisions....
December 10, 2020 12:00 PM
We think trust is fundamental to building a better Internet. Cloudflare adheres to industry-standard security compliance certifications and regulations to help our customers earn their users’ trust....
December 09, 2020 2:00 PM
Anyone can now sign up to use Cloudflare’s new privacy-first Web Analytics -- even without changing your DNS settings....
December 09, 2020 12:00 PM
Cloudflare is deprecating the __cfduid cookie. While we have never tracked end-users across sites or sell their personal data, we don’t want any customer to think they need a cookie banner because of what we do....
December 08, 2020 12:00 PM
Imagine passwords for online services that never leave your device, encrypted or otherwise. OPAQUE is a new cryptographic protocol that makes this idea possible, giving you and only you full control of your password....
December 08, 2020 12:00 PM
Oblivious DoH (ODoH) makes secure DNS over HTTPS (DoH) queries into private queries which prevent the leakage of client IP addresses to resolvers. The new proposed ODoH standard addresses this problem and today we are enabling users to use this protocol with 1.1.1.1...
December 08, 2020 12:00 PM
Today, we’re making several announcements around improving Internet protocols with respect to something important to our customers and Internet users worldwide: privacy....
December 08, 2020 12:00 PM
A deep dive into the Encrypted Client Hello, a standard that encrypts privacy-sensitive parameters sent by the client, as part of the TLS handshake....
December 07, 2020 12:00 PM
The Internet was not built for privacy. Welcome to Phase 3 of the Internet: always on, always secure, always private....