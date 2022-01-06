As we start planning our 2022 Innovation Weeks, we are reflecting back on the highlights from each of these weeks ...

As part of Cloudflare’s recent Privacy Week we hosted a series of fireside chats on security, privacy, and compliance. Many of these conversations touched on the intricate legal debate being held in Europe around data sovereignty. Here are some of the highlights. ...

In case you missed any of the blog posts this week addressing the topics of Privacy and Compliance, you’ll find a summary below. ...

Allowing logging for payloads that trigger the Web Application Firewall has always led to end-user privacy concerns. We built encrypted matched payload logging to solve this! ...

As quantum computing continues to mature, research and development efforts in cryptography are keeping pace. We’re working with academia and industry peers to help create a new set of cryptography standards that are resilient to attack from quantum computers. ...

December 10, 2020 12:00 PM Cloudflare Certifications We think trust is fundamental to building a better Internet. Cloudflare adheres to industry-standard security compliance certifications and regulations to help our customers earn their users' trust. ...