How Cloudflare uses Terraform to manage Cloudflare
11/17/2022
Cloudflare uses the Cloudflare Terraform provider extensively to make changes to our internal accounts as easy as opening a pull request....Continue reading »
05/14/2021
An overview on how to use Terraform to automatically deploy Named Tunnels into your infrastructure with Cloudflare. ...
04/17/2021
Learn more about Cloudflare and Hashicorp’s partnership and about our new release for our Terraform bootstrapping tool - cf-terraforming....
04/24/2020
As of today, customers using Cloudflare Logs can create Logpush jobs that send only Firewall Events. These events arrive much faster than our existing HTTP requests logs: they are typically delivered to your logging platform within 60 seconds of sending the response to the client....
10/09/2019
This post is about our introductive journey to the infrastructure-as-code practice; managing Cloudflare configuration in a declarative and version-controlled way....
February 15, 2019 8:02 PM
Ever since we implemented support for configuring Cloudflare via Terraform, we’ve been steadily expanding the set of features and services you can manage via this popular open-source tool. ...
September 13, 2018 4:03 PM
Today we're excited to announce that Cloudflare Workers are now supported in the Cloudflare Terraform Provider. ...
April 30, 2018 4:20 PM
Continue exploring Terraform with Cloudflare by enabling load balancing, creating page rules, and rolling back changes....
April 27, 2018 8:18 PM
Write code to manage your Cloudflare configuration using Terraform, and store it in your source code repository of choice for versioned history and rollback....