Protecting APIs with JWT Validation
03/05/2024
Cloudflare customers can now protect their APIs from broken authentication attacks by validating incoming JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with API Gateway...Continue reading »
01/09/2024
Today, we’re releasing our 2024 API Security and Management Report. This blog introduces and is a supplement to the API Security and Management Report for 2024 where we detail exactly how we’re protecting our customers, and what it means for the future of API security...
07/11/2023
API shield customers can now upload their own CA to use for client certificate validation. This ensures that only authorized clients and devices can make requests to your API endpoint or application. ...
06/12/2023
Starting today, Cloudflare’s API Gateway can protect GraphQL APIs against malicious requests that may cause a denial of service to the origin...
03/20/2023
Learn how Cloudflare made it easier to shift from protecting applications, to protecting employees, and making sure they are protected everywhere during Security Week 2023...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Today we’re announcing that Cloudflare can now automatically discover all API endpoints and learn API schemas for all of our API Gateway customers...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Today, we're announcing Cloudflare Sequence Analytics for APIs. Using Sequence Analytics, Customers subscribed to API Gateway can view the most important sequences of API requests to their endpoints...
March 12, 2023 5:00 PM
Welcome to Security Week 2023. This week we’ll demonstrate how Cloudflare is making it as easy as possible to shift from protecting applications, to protecting employees, and making sure they are protected everywhere....
September 22, 2022 1:00 PM
API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints...
January 26, 2022 1:59 PM
More than 50% of all traffic processed by Cloudflare is API-based, and it’s growing twice as fast as traditional web traffic. This huge growth is driven by a few industries, and it calls for the development of dedicated security solutions...
March 24, 2021 1:00 PM
API Shield is growing with new functionalities: Schema Validation generally available, Managed IP List, more controls to manage certificates, and Data Loss Prevention....
October 01, 2020 1:01 PM
Of the 18 million requests per second that traverse Cloudflare’s network, 50% are directed towards APIs. Cloudflare is making it simple to secure APIs through the use of strong client certificate-based identity and strict schema-based validation....