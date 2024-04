Protecting online privacy starts with knowing what cookies are used by your websites. Page Shield extends transparent monitoring to HTTP cookies, empowering security and compliance teams with an easy overview without the need for an external scanner, nor changing existing web applications ...

This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol ...

A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy ...

The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked ...

In this post, we explore the latest changes to Privacy Pass protocol. We are also excited to introduce a public implementation of the latest IETF draft of the Privacy Pass protocol — including a set of open-source templates that can be used to implement Privacy Pass Origins, Issuers, and Attesters ...

May 01, 2023 6:48 PM Celebrating Australia’s Privacy Awareness Week 2023 Cloudflare is proud to be an official sponsor of the Australian Privacy Awareness Week 2023, and we’re excited to play a role in building and using privacy and security technologies to help our customers keep their sensitive information private – technologies that form the new “p ... By Emily Hancock Privacy , Australia