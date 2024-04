We're thrilled to announce that PartyKit, a trailblazer in enabling developers to craft ambitious real-time, collaborative, multiplayer applications, is now a part of Cloudflare ...

We’ve heard from developers that configuring and maintaining their own serverless browser automation systems can be quite painful. The Workers Browser Rendering API solves this ...

We want to give you a behind the scenes look at how we have evolved the core mechanism of our product–namely, exactly how it kicks in to queue traffic in response to spikes ...

In this post we're going to show you how to build a scalable service that will schedule HTTP requests on a specific schedule or as one-off at a specific time ...

After many announcements from Platform Week, we’re thrilled to make one more: our Spring Developer Challenge! ...

August 03, 2021 1:24 PM Durable Objects: Easy, Fast, Correct — Choose three When multiple clients access the same storage concurrently, race conditions abound. Durable Objects can make it easier. We recently rolled out improvements to Durable Objects that automatically correct many common race conditions while actually making your code faster. ... By Kenton Varda Durable Objects

May 26, 2021 1:00 PM Building real-time games using Workers, Durable Objects, and Unity Durable Objects are an awesome addition to the Workers developer ecosystem, allowing you to address and work inside a specific Worker to provide consistency in your applications. You might be wondering "Okay, so what can I build with that?" ... By Kristian Freeman Durable Objects , Cloudflare Workers