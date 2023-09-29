Birthday Week recap: everything we announced — plus an AI-powered opportunity for startups
10/02/2023
10/02/2023
09/29/2023
Cloudflare announces Post-Quantum Cryptography as a Generally Available system...
09/29/2023
We're excited to announce a contribution to improving privacy for everyone on the Internet. Encrypted Client Hello, a new standard that prevents networks from snooping on which websites a user is visiting, is now available on all Cloudflare plans. ...
09/29/2023
Cloudflare is implementing DAP (Distributed Aggregation Protocol) – a way of aggregating data without exposing individual measurements that uses multi-party computation...
09/29/2023
Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography...
September 29, 2023 1:00 PM
In this post we are going to share the most recent updates since our last post in June, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance...
September 29, 2023 1:00 PM
We are now announcing the ability for Cloudflare customers to scan old messages within their Office 365 Inboxes for threats. This Retro Scan will let you look back seven days and see what threats your current email security tool has missed...
September 29, 2023 1:00 PM
In this blog post we talk about our approach and ongoing research into detecting novel web attack vectors in our WAF before they are seen by a security researcher....
September 29, 2023 1:00 PM
Now that we’ve eliminated CAPTCHAs at Cloudflare, we want to hasten the demise of CAPTCHAs across the internet. We’re thrilled to announce that Turnstile is generally available, and Turnstile’s ‘Managed’ mode is now completely free to everyone for unlimited use. ...
September 29, 2023 1:00 PM
Manage AI crawlers, out of the box with Cloudflare...
September 28, 2023 1:02 PM
Hyperdrive makes accessing your existing databases from Cloudflare Workers, wherever they are running, hyper fast...
September 28, 2023 1:00 PM
Unleash the fast & furious in your builds with Cloudflare Pages' build caching. Reduce build times by caching previously computed project components. Now in Beta for select frameworks and package managers....
September 28, 2023 1:00 PM
Today, we’re excited to announce an updated Cloudflare Workers playground, where users can develop and test Workers before sharing or deploying them...
September 28, 2023 1:00 PM
We’ve heard from developers that configuring and maintaining their own serverless browser automation systems can be quite painful. The Workers Browser Rendering API solves this...
September 28, 2023 1:00 PM
Engineers from Cloudflare and Vercel have published a specification of the connect() sockets API for review by the community, along with a Node.js compatible implementation of connect() that developers can start using today...