Need a recap or refresher on all the big Birthday Week news this week? This recap has you covered ...

We're excited to announce a contribution to improving privacy for everyone on the Internet. Encrypted Client Hello, a new standard that prevents networks from snooping on which websites a user is visiting, is now available on all Cloudflare plans. ...

Cloudflare is implementing DAP (Distributed Aggregation Protocol) – a way of aggregating data without exposing individual measurements that uses multi-party computation ...

Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography ...

September 29, 2023 1:00 PM See what threats are lurking in your Office 365 with Cloudflare Email Retro Scan We are now announcing the ability for Cloudflare customers to scan old messages within their Office 365 Inboxes for threats. This Retro Scan will let you look back seven days and see what threats your current email security tool has missed ... By Ayush Kumar Birthday Week