Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Birthday Week

MORE POSTS

September 28, 2023 1:00 PM

A Socket API that works across JavaScript runtimes — announcing a WinterCG spec and Node.js implementation of connect()

Engineers from Cloudflare and Vercel have published a specification of the connect() sockets API for review by the community, along with a Node.js compatible implementation of connect() that developers can start using today...

Birthday Week
Product News
Cloudflare Workers
Developers
TCP