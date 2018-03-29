2,600 meters closer to the stars: Cloudflare Data Center #149 in Bogotá, Colombia
03/30/2018
Standing at 2625 Meters (8612 Feet) above sea level Bogota, Colombia ranks as one of the four highest capital city in the world....Continue reading »
03/30/2018
Standing at 2625 Meters (8612 Feet) above sea level Bogota, Colombia ranks as one of the four highest capital city in the world....Continue reading »
10/02/2014
Today, CloudFlare suffered downtime which caused customers’ sites to be inaccessible in certain parts of the world....
07/22/2014
With the World Cup at an end, so too is our latest round of data center expansion. Following deployments in Madrid, Milan and São Paulo, we are thrilled to announce our 28th data center in Medellin, Colombia....