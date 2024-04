Our Security Center now houses Requests for Information (RFIs) and Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs). These features are available via API as well and Cloudforce One customers can start leveraging them today for enhanced security analysis ...

On October 13, 2023, Cloudflare’s Cloudforce One Threat Operations Team became aware of a malicious Google Android application impersonating the real-time rocket alert app, Red Alert, which provides real-time rocket alerts for Israeli citizens ...

Cloudflare has developed proprietary models leveraging machine learning and other advanced analytical techniques to detect security threats that take advantage of the domain name system (DNS) ...

We’re pleased to introduce Cloudflare’s free Botnet Threat Feed for Service Providers. This includes all types of service providers, ranging from hosting providers to ISPs and cloud compute providers. ...

Cloudflare’s threat operations and research team, Cloudforce One, is now open for business and has begun conducting threat briefings. Join our webinar on “YackingYeti: How a Russian threat group targets Ukraine—and the world”, scheduled for October 12, to learn more ...