Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...Continue reading »
04/05/2024
03/07/2024
Learn how to use Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile to deploy your website quickly and easily while protecting it from bots, without compromising user experience. Follow our tutorial here for a seamless integration...
12/18/2023
By editing or creating a new Turnstile widget with “Pre-Clearance” enabled, Cloudflare customers can now use Turnstile to issue a challenge when a page’s HTML loads, and enforce that all valid responses have a valid Turnstile token...
10/02/2023
Need a recap or refresher on all the big Birthday Week news this week? This recap has you covered...
09/29/2023
Now that we’ve eliminated CAPTCHAs at Cloudflare, we want to hasten the demise of CAPTCHAs across the internet. We’re thrilled to announce that Turnstile is generally available, and Turnstile’s ‘Managed’ mode is now completely free to everyone for unlimited use. ...
June 23, 2023 1:00 PM
More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pag...
September 28, 2022 1:01 PM
Any website can use a simple API to replace CAPTCHAs with our invisible alternative, whether they’re on the Cloudflare network or not....